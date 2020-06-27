Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Sackable offence’, ‘Strange’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Slaven Bilic’s surprising player decision

West Brom’s poor run of form continued, as they were beaten by promotion rivals Brentford by a goal to nil at Griffin Park on Friday evening. 

Ollie Watkins’ close-range strike after 16 minutes proved to be the difference between the two sides, as the Bees closed the gap on the top-two in the Championship.

West Brom might be without a win in their last four matches, but more alarmingly, the Baggies have failed to score a single goal in those four games.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic had options to turn to on his substitutes bench against Brentford on Friday, although he decided not to bring on Charlie Austin, even though the forward is the highest-scoring substitute in the Championship this season with six goals to his name.

Something simply has to change in the near future for West Brom, otherwise they could slip out of the top-two in the Championship at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of West Brom fans took to social media to voice their concerns about Austin not featuring at all in the match against Brentford, as they went in search of an equaliser on the night.

