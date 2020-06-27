‘Sackable offence’, ‘Strange’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Slaven Bilic’s surprising player decision

West Brom’s poor run of form continued, as they were beaten by promotion rivals Brentford by a goal to nil at Griffin Park on Friday evening.

Ollie Watkins’ close-range strike after 16 minutes proved to be the difference between the two sides, as the Bees closed the gap on the top-two in the Championship.

West Brom might be without a win in their last four matches, but more alarmingly, the Baggies have failed to score a single goal in those four games.

Can you identify these West Brom players by looking at their pixilated images? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Callum Robinson Grady Diangana Rayhaan Tulloch Hal Robson-Kanu

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic had options to turn to on his substitutes bench against Brentford on Friday, although he decided not to bring on Charlie Austin, even though the forward is the highest-scoring substitute in the Championship this season with six goals to his name.

Something simply has to change in the near future for West Brom, otherwise they could slip out of the top-two in the Championship at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of West Brom fans took to social media to voice their concerns about Austin not featuring at all in the match against Brentford, as they went in search of an equaliser on the night.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..

Crucial game for WBA. Bilic has left Charlie Austin on the bench. That is a sackable offence, what on Earth is he thinking. — RL (@RossLee_) June 26, 2020

Don't understand why Austin is so underused TBH, he scores goals when he plays, yet spends most of the time on the bench, strange. — Steven Butler (@StevieB_WBA) June 27, 2020

Considering we have gone so long without a goal I am amazed that Austin got no minutes and that we never went 2 up top #WBA — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) June 27, 2020

Krov and Austin have to start next game. I’d even say play Robinson instead of Grady who clearly isn’t match fit. Next 2 games are must win #WBA — Martyn Poole (@MartynPoole90) June 26, 2020

What does Charlie Austin have to do to play 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 #wba — James (@JamesWBA4) June 26, 2020

If Charlie Austin doesn’t start next game. And Grosicki doesn’t start or even at least make the bench. And I find Matt Phillips in the squad… I’ll cry #wba — cal (@CallumN987) June 26, 2020

No goals in 4 games, and let me guess still Austin won’t play the next game, we look awful, let’s not make any excuses #wba — DaZ_GuEsT (@DarrenGuest7) June 26, 2020

West Brom need a goal and leave Charlie Austin on the bench! What's going on here then? #wba — Ross (@AManWithAClue) June 26, 2020

Why is Austin not getting on the pitch? We have been poor tonight…… — WBA1007 (@wba1007) June 26, 2020

Zohore should never put on a Albion shirt again. Austin over him all day #WBA ⚽️ — Michael Bromfield (@MichaelBromfi11) June 26, 2020

Why Zohore and not Austin? #wba — Niko Bellic (@NikoBellicWBA) June 26, 2020