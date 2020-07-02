Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City News

‘Sack him’, ‘Time to retire’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans rip into player following Nottingham Forest defeat

It was a hugely frustrating Wednesday night for Bristol City, whose play-off hopes diminished after losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Robins have now lost three games on the bounce since the return of EFL action, and they have subsequently dropped to 12th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

After a dull first-half, a piece of magic from Tiago Silva put Forest into a 1-0 lead, with the Portuguese playmaker lifting a free-kick over the wall and past Daniel Bentley on 63 minutes.

This left City with a mountain to climb with less than half-an-hour remaining, and their task of getting something out of the game was made much harder when Ashley Williams was shown a straight red card on 78 minutes.

Williams’ frustrations clearly got the better of him, as he produced a heavy challenge on Silva before raising his hands at Yuri Ribeiro, who fell to the ground after seemingly being pushed in the face.

This ultimately ended City’s chances of picking up even a point from the game, and it’s a result that leaves Lee Johnson under massive pressure with his side sitting six points off the play-off places.

Plenty of City fans voiced their anger at Williams after the game, with his stupidity all but confirming the win for Forest, and leaving City empty-handed for the third successive game.

Here’s what they had to say…


