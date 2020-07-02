‘Sack him’, ‘Time to retire’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans rip into player following Nottingham Forest defeat

It was a hugely frustrating Wednesday night for Bristol City, whose play-off hopes diminished after losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Robins have now lost three games on the bounce since the return of EFL action, and they have subsequently dropped to 12th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

After a dull first-half, a piece of magic from Tiago Silva put Forest into a 1-0 lead, with the Portuguese playmaker lifting a free-kick over the wall and past Daniel Bentley on 63 minutes.

This left City with a mountain to climb with less than half-an-hour remaining, and their task of getting something out of the game was made much harder when Ashley Williams was shown a straight red card on 78 minutes.

Williams’ frustrations clearly got the better of him, as he produced a heavy challenge on Silva before raising his hands at Yuri Ribeiro, who fell to the ground after seemingly being pushed in the face.

This ultimately ended City’s chances of picking up even a point from the game, and it’s a result that leaves Lee Johnson under massive pressure with his side sitting six points off the play-off places.

Plenty of City fans voiced their anger at Williams after the game, with his stupidity all but confirming the win for Forest, and leaving City empty-handed for the third successive game.

Here’s what they had to say…

Sack him. Not the first time this "experienced leader" has completely screwed his team mates. — Matt Scarisbrick (@M_Scarisbrick) July 1, 2020

Lovely use of your experience there Ashley — Jack Phillips (@jackp_bcfc) July 1, 2020

Good job we have an 8 million pound CB on the bench — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) July 1, 2020

I like Johnson but I’m sorry times ticking — JSB Playz-YT (@JSBPlayzYT) July 1, 2020

Even Ashley is Johnson out — Matt (@01mattwhite) July 1, 2020

Never wanna see him again after that,though I expect lee will trust him — paul woolley (@paulwoolley) July 1, 2020

Completely let the team down! Should know better — Martin (@martin505) July 1, 2020

Why has he done that — Ryan Cooze (@RyanCooze7) July 1, 2020

Mad decision to bring him in and stunt Taylor Moore progress who had been doing well. Using all his experience to elbow a player in front of the ref 👀 — Andy Eichler (@TheEichman) July 1, 2020

Ashley Williams costing us a chance at playoffs to be absolutely blunt about it. — Shane Richardson (@shaner1989) July 2, 2020

Looking forward to seeing Ashley Williams leave at the end of the summer #BristolCity. #TimeToRetire #Useless — Mike Ham (@HamMike92) July 1, 2020