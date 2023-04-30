Norwich City supporters have not responded well to David Wagner’s latest comments following the team’s 2-1 loss to West Brom on Saturday.

The German praised the team’s first half performance, but claimed a loss of structure in the second half led to a drop-off from the team.

David Wagner reaction to West Brom defeat

Despite taking a 1-0 lead through Josh Sargent, the Baggies turned things around to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Norwich have been condemned to another season in the second tier as a result of this loss.

“I think we played a good first half and created opportunities, but in the second we lost our structure,” said Wagner, via Norwich’s Twitter account.

This has come much to the frustration of Canaries supporters.

Norwich fans tear into Wagner

Here we look at how Norwich fans responded following the collapse of the club’s promotion hopes for this season…

The first half performance that Wagner highlighted received some criticism, in particular the defence.

Some fans believe this result is a sign that a squad overhaul will be needed in the summer.

Wagner’s substitutions in the second half also received some criticism, with the 51-year-old making a quadruple change on the hour mark.

Put plainly, Norwich fans were not happy with the result.

A failure to fight for promotion into the final day has some reflecting on what has been a disappointing campaign for the Canaries.

Wagner’s position in charge of the team has also been put into question.

Fans are reaching a breaking point with the team and the staff.

Some believe the standards are now too low, highlighting the current form as unacceptable.

While others have called for the board to also change as a result of the team’s failures this season.

Norwich had been promoted to the Premier League on their previous two seasons in the Championship, so a failure to do so now has finally seen the club settle in the second tier.