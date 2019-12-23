‘Sack him’, ‘No chance’ – Some Nottingham Forest fans weigh in on Sabri Lamouchi debate

Some Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Facebook to debate whether manager Sabri Lamouchi should be given his marching orders by the club following a string of poor results in the Championship.

The Frenchman, who was handed over the reins at the City Ground in June, initially made a positive start to life in the East Midlands as he lost just one of his first 11 league games in charge.

However, since their defeat to Wigan Athletic in October, Forest have struggled to maintain their consistency over the past two months which has resulted in them falling down to ninth in the second-tier standings.

Without a win in their last five games, it is imperative that the Reds pick up their performance levels as a failure to do so could cause real damage to their hopes of securing a play-off place next May.

Forest will be looking to get back on track when they head to the KCOM Stadium on Boxing Day to face Hull City.

After a member of the Nottingham Forest Supporters Group suggested that he had a feeling that the club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis may be unhappy with Lamouchi, some Reds fans offered their thoughts on the Forest boss’ future on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Neville White: “Sack him!

“Simple as, we have not played well all season apart from Fulham away.”

Andy Staniforth: “Well I suppose we are in no better position than other seasons.”

David Hewes: “The owner won’t want us dropping away from the play offs, think Christmas is key.”

Darren Kelsall: “It’s that time of year… again.”

Steve Brewer: “One trick pony all season, pay my season ticked money and watch boring counter-attacking football, anyone think this is great entertainment?”

Mark Richardson: “2 home games v Blackburn and bottom of the table Wigan could seal his fate.”

Scott Lee: “No chance.”