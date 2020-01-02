Sabri Lamouchi speaks out on potential Nottingham Forest departures

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has said that Aro Muric and Rafa Mir will both leave the club in January.

Forest stormed to a third straight league win on New Year’s Day, beating Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

Winger Joe Lolley would open the scoring in the 22nd minute, before in-form striker Lewis Grabban would make it two from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

Stewart Downing could get the visitors back in the game before the half time interval, but Grabban was not finished with his afternoon and the lively frontman scored his second of the game on 55 minutes. A Joe Worrall own goal with twenty minutes to play saw a nervous finish but the win ensured Forest remain firmly in the play-off places.

Following the game, Lamouchi touched on various aspects, including loan duo Muric and Mir, who have both failed to establish themselves with the Reds.

Neither player was on the bench for the Blackburn game, and it is now expected that they will return to their respective clubs, Manchester City (Muric) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (Mir).

“Probably yes, we need to decide with the club,” Lamouchi told Nottinghamshire Live after the game.

Take part in our latest Nottingham Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 How many league goals did Lewis Grabban score for Nottingham Forest last season? 14 15 16 17

The Verdict

Neither player has established themselves at the City Ground, and it is a shame. Rafa Mir has struggled over the last few seasons, and his actual level is yet to be identified.

Muric will return to Manchester City having provided some cover for Brice Samba, but with the Congolese keeper in such good form – he is simply not going to play.

Forest can learn from the two failed loan deals, and it may be better to steer away from them for the time being, instead making permanent signings.