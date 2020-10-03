Sabri Lamouchi speaks out after latest Nottingham Forest setback

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi admits his team cannot start as they did in the 2-1 defeat to Bristol City today.

The Reds went into the clash having suffered three successive defeats and there has already been speculation about how long the boss will remain at the City Ground.

So, Lamouchi was desperate for a result but a disastrous start saw the Robins go 2-0 down within 25 minutes before Luke Freeman halved the deficit.

Whilst the hosts pushed on after the break, visiting keeper Dan Bentley made several impressive stops to extend Forest’s winless run.

And, speaking to the club’s media after the game, Lamouchi made it clear that the showing in the first half was simply unacceptable.

“This is not Forest, this is not professional and we need to wake up and to understand that everyone needs to take responsibility.

“I am sorry to say that but new players, new team, this is it. We are professional and we need to do our jobs. On the pitch we need to run, to fight and to respect the plan.”

Forest and Wycombe are the only teams in the Championship to lose their first four games.

The verdict

Clearly, Forest are in a very difficult position right now and the fans are understandably going to be asking questions about Lamouchi and whether he is the right man for the job.

That’s open to debate but he’s obviously livid with how this season has started and his comments here show he is honest when speaking to the press, which should be commended.

But, Forest fans will be sick of hearing it and unfortunately things haven’t changed on the pitch. It will be very interesting to see if he remains in charge after the international break.

