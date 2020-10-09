Sabri Lamouchi shares passionate message following Nottingham Forest decision

Sabri Lamouchi has revealed he fulfilled a dream by managing in England as he thanked the Nottingham Forest fans for how they took to him, following his sacking earlier this week.

The French coach was dismissed by the Reds after an awful start to the season and swiftly replaced by Chris Hughton.

Despite the disappointing ending to his time at the City Ground, which included a dramatic collapse to miss out on the play-offs last season, Lamouchi was respected by the fans for finally giving them hope that promotion could be achieved.

He clearly appreciated the support he was shown, as he released a statement via the League Managers Association that reflected on his time in the East Midlands.

“It was my dream to work in English football as a Manager and the opportunity to do that at a great club in Nottingham Forest was an honour. The city welcomed me from day one and I will never forget the magic moments we all shared together at the City Ground and across the country.

“To the fans, it was an honour to work for your great club. We lived a season that I will never forget. You sung my name and you made me feel a part of your club. I hope that your dreams will come true and that the club will reach the top. I hope I will have the opportunity to see you again in the City Ground one day.”

The verdict

It’s a real shame how things ended for Lamouchi at Forest because he was adored up until that late collapse.

Given the high turnover of managers that Forest have had over the years, there was a real hope that things could be different under Lamouchi and whilst he lasted longer than many others by making it through the season, this campaign didn’t start how anyone wanted.

In truth, it was probably the right decision but it doesn’t mean the fans won’t appreciate what Lamouchi did last season and he obviously loved his time with Nottingham Forest.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.