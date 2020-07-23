Sabri Lamouchi set for Nottingham Forest talks amid play-off capitulation

Sabri Lamouchi is set to have a meeting with the Nottingham Forest board today, after the Reds missed out on a top-six finish in heartbreaking fashion last night.

Forest sat three points clear of seventh heading into last night’s clash with Stoke City, so a point would have been enough for the Reds to confirm their place in the Championship play-offs.

They could even lose and still finish in the top-six, with there having to be a five-goal swing to see Swansea City leapfrog the Reds and jump into the play-off places, which eventually turned out to be the case.

Have these 9 things happened to Nottingham Forest this season?

1 of 9 Have Nottingham Forest had a player reach 20 or more Championship goals this season? Yes No

Swansea won 4-1 at 10-man Reading, with Wayne Routledge netting in the 91st minute to send the Swans into the top-six at the expense of Forest.

Forest, meanwhile, were 3-1 down as Routledge struck for Swansea in Berkshire, and as they desperately searched for another goal a Stoke counter-attack led to Nuno da Costa bundling the ball into his own net.

Somehow, Forest’s season is over, despite sitting comfortably inside the top-six since the end of December, with a play-off finish looking nailed on at times.

According to reputable journalist Alan Nixon, Lamouchi is now set to have a meeting with the club’s hierarchy later on today, as they look to dissect last night’s sheer capitulation.

Forest. Chat with Lamouchi and owners today re what went wrong. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 23, 2020

Lamouchi only signed a new deal with the club last month, but plenty of fans have questioned his future at the City Ground after their side inexplicably fell out of the play-off places at the final hurdle.

The Verdict

Last night was obviously so bitterly disappointing for the Reds, which is an understatement in itself.

However, I don’t think they can afford to be too rash and I certainly wouldn’t look to sack Lamouchi.

Overall, they have endured a much better season compared to those in recent years, and given the way Lamouchi has adapted to life in English football, he deserves a full summer in charge.