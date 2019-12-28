Sabri Lamouchi sends Nottingham Forest warning

Sabri Lamouchi has issued a warning to his players ahead of Championship tie with Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

Having ended a run of five games without a win by beating Hull City at the KCOM Stadium 2-0, Forest have put themselves back in contention for a play-off place.

Lewis Grabban was on hand to score an impressive brace for Forest in the win, which also saw Hull drop to 13th place.

Sitting two points off sixth placed Preston North End, eyes will be on the City Ground to see if Forest can gain another win in what will be there final game of 2019.

Speaking via the club’s official website, Lamouchi has warned his side not to get complacent and put the five-game winless run firmly behind them.

“We have a game to play, two tough games. We obviously enjoyed the win against Hull as to win there is not easy and we did it.

“Now we have Wigan at home and until now, we have never played one easy game. I know Sunday will not be easy but we must play in our way with our quality in front of our fans.

“The Hull game was just one victory. After the QPR victory, we lost at home to Cardiff. We have lost a lot of points in the last five games and on Sunday, with our fans at a sold-out stadium, we have to confirm that we are back.”

Following the upcoming game with Wigan Athletic, Forest will meet Blackburn Rovers on New Years Day.

The Verdict

Nottingham Forest fans will be delighted to have beaten Hull City and end that winless run of five games.

But, as Lamouchi says his squad must not get carried away by one win, and focus on each game as it comes.

Forest have a good chance of reaching the play-offs, but results must be more consistent.