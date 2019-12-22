Sabri Lamouchi has stated that his Nottingham Forest side must look for solutions after a run of five games without a victory.

The Reds were condemned to yet another defeat after Huddersfield beat them 2-1 on Saturday. This wasn’t the kind of response Lamouchi would have been expecting from his side after they were thrashed by Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at the City Ground last weekend.

There is now pressure on Forest to try and get some points over this Christmas period to ensure that they don’t lose ground on the top six.

Lamouchi has expressed that they need to sort out their poor form, although he knows how tough it will be due to the amount of games his side will have to play over Christmas.

Speaking to The 72 in his post-match press conference, Lamouchi said: “It is a busy time and today was a bad moment for us.

“We just need to find a solution to this problem but it is not easy at Christmas with a lot of games.

“We need to find a solution for sure.”

The Verdict

It’s staggering how much worse Forest look at the moment compared to previous games in the season when they were flying up the table.

It seems as though the fans are getting frustrated with how many chances the team misses and how it doesn’t seem to look like the squad has an alternative plan when things are going against them.

Forest will now need to urgently get some results in their next three fixtures to ensure that this barren run does not continue.