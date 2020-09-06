Sabri Lamouchi reveals Nottingham Forest player is set for loan departure

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has admitted that Jayden Richardson is set to be sent out on loan this summer.

Forest have recently lost last season’s first-choice right-back Matty Cash to Aston Villa, with the 2019/20 Player of the Season joining Villa in a deal potentially rising to £16million.

Tendayi Darikwa and Carl Jenkinson are now seen as Forest’s senior right-backs, whilst Jordan Gabriel was given a chance to impress in the 1-0 defeat to Barnsley at the weekend.

It was a positive full debut for Gabriel, who showed plenty of attacking presence going forward and nearly opened the scoring for the Reds after 15 seconds.

Speaking to the press after the clash at Oakwell, Lamouchi, via Football League World’s George Harbey, revealed that he’s happy with his current options at right-back, and won’t be looking to sign another one.

Lamouchi also revealed that Jayden Richardson is set to be sent out on loan by the club this summer, leaving Gabriel, Darikwa and Jenkinson to fight it out for the vacant right-back role.

Richardson spent last season on loan in League Two with Exeter City, making 28 appearances across all competitions and helping the Grecians reach the League Two play-off final.

The 20-year-old has recently been linked with League One side Blackpool, and it now seems that a move away looks likely.

The Verdict

This is definitely the right choice for Forest.

They don’t need to bring in another right-back for the sake of it, as they already have two experienced players in Jenkinson and Darikwa at the club, as well as an up and coming talent in Gabriel.

Richardson could do with some more first-team experience, and a loan move away is the right step for him.