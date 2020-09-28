Sabri Lamouchi reveals major update on Nottingham Forest casualty

Sabri Lamouchi has confirmed that Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall could be out for up to seven weeks after breaking something in his foot.

The defender had started the club’s first two games of the campaign but missed the Friday night defeat at Huddersfield Town after picking up the injury.

Forest have been very poor in the opening three games of the season and have failed to pick up a single point or score a goal this season.

Lamouchi has revealed that it is not good news for Worrall and that he adds to Forest’s ever-growing injury list. He’ll be hoping that he can get players back as soon as possible to help Forest get out of this awful run of form.

Speaking to Nottingham Live, Lamouchi said: “He has broken something in his foot.

“It is a blow.

“But when you start bad, you have some bad news and bad news.”

The defender was a mainstay in the Reds side last season and looked set to play a key part once again this term before picking up the issue.

The Verdict

It’s another massive blow for Forest and one that could be potentially season-defining if they can’t get him back in the time frame suggested.

If Forest lose anymore games on this terrible run then they might end up too far adrift from the top six to seriously challenge for a place in the play-offs.

It isn’t just injuries affecting the Reds, and it could well be an interesting few weeks for the main man in charge as he is under serious pressure to stay on as manager following three defeats in three games.