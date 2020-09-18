Sabri Lamouchi responds as Nottingham Forest edge closer to completing transfer swoop

Sabri Lamouchi remained coy when asked about speculation linking Fulham defender Cyrus Christie with a move to the City Ground.

BBC Radio Nottingham broke the news yesterday that Forest are close to completing the signing of Christie, who helped Fulham win promotion to the Premier League last term.

Forest’s first-choice right-back from last season, Matty Cash, completed a move to Aston Villa a fortnight ago, leaving Jordan Gabriel, Tendayi Darikwa and Carl Jenkinson to fight it out for a place in the side.

The club are set to strengthen their options at full-back, though, with Christie reportedly set to have a medical ahead of a loan move to the City Ground.

BBC Radio Nottingham report that a deal should be completed before this weekend’s trip to Cardiff City, however it remains to be seen whether he is ready in time to face the Bluebirds.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, though, Lamouchi remained coy on the speculation, refusing to comment on the potential arrival of Christie.

He said: “He is not a Forest player. We can mention rumours and a lot of players, but I can just talk about players who are at Forest.

“But it is a good name.”

Christie made 30 appearances for Fulham last season as Scott Parker’s side won promotion via the play-offs, with the 27-year-old fighting it out with Denis Odoi for a place in the team.

The Verdict

It would be a boost for Forest if they were to bring in Christie before the Cardiff game.

He is a solid, experienced player at this level and it would represent another signing of proven quality for the Reds, something they probably lacked last term.

Lamouchi is simply doing what every manager does – showing respect to other clubs by not talking about their players whilst they’re still on the books.