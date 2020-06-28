Sabri Lamouchi reacts to performance from Nottingham Forest star in Huddersfield win

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has praised Lewis Grabban after he scored twice as the Reds beat Huddersfield 3-1 at the City Ground this afternoon.

The striker has been pivotal to Forest’s promotion push and he highlighted his importance once again today, netting the first two in the comfortable win to take his tally to 19 in the Championship for the season.

That was enough to lift Forest to fourth and it crucially gives them a seven-point cushion to the chasing play-off pack with just seven games to play.

And, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Lamouchi was full of praise for his attacker following his clinical display.

“He was, is and will be so important. We have to keep going. He will score again, because we have a lot more games. He is very professional. He’s fit, he works hard and has a fantastic mentality – but not only him.”

Grabban will hope to make the difference again as Forest host Bristol City on Wednesday as they look to close the seven-point gap to second-placed West Brom.

1 of 15 Forest signed Pearce from Wealdstone. True or false? True False

The verdict

Forest are a very good team but they are reliant on Grabban in the final third and the ex-Norwich City man keeps delivering for the Reds.

He showed his class today and it continues what has been a very good season for the East Midlands outfit and the player.

The challenge will be to maintain that in the coming weeks and if they can’t finish in the top two, which does seem a long shot, then Grabban will have a big role to play in the play-offs.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.