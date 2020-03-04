Sabri Lamouchi outlines reason for positivity in Nottingham Forest’s promotion push

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has called on the fans to play their part as the Reds play six of their final ten games at home.

A stutter since beating Leeds United last month has left the East Midlands outfit eight points adrift of second place and just six above the pack chasing the play-offs.

Despite that, Lamouchi is still aiming high and he explained to Nottinghamshire Live how taking advantage at home will be key if Forest are to have a memorable season.

“Now it is their story, and they need to know what they want to do for the rest of the season. We have just 10 games left, and of those 10, six are here at the City Ground.

“It is not necessary to ask for more support, because more support from our fans is just impossible. And for the next six home games, our fans will feel and know (what we can do).”

The first of those home games comes on Friday as Forest welcome Millwall to the City Ground, knowing they can close the gap ahead of the weekend fixtures.

The verdict

Forest have actually picked up more points away from home than they have on their own patch, so whilst you can understand the point Lamouchi is making, it may not be for the best.

He is right to praise the fans though, as they have bought into what he has wanted to do this season and everyone is finally pulling in the same direction.

Now, it’s just about getting over the line. Whether that’s somehow finishing in the top two or in the play-offs, Forest will be doing all they can to win promotion.

