Sabri Lamouchi makes Nottingham Forest transfer admission involving key player

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has continued to be linked with a move to Premier League side Burnley according to The Daily Mail.

Worrall caught the eye with some strong performances for the Reds last term, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the top-flight.

Forest finished seventh in the second-tier standings last season, as they fell to a surprise defeat to Stoke City on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

That failure to win promotion has seen Worrall linked with a move to Sean Dyche’s side this summer, although there is yet to be any progress on a potential deal as of yet.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Nottinghamshire Live), Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi revealed that he is keen to keep hold of his key players, before name-dropping Worrall as one of those.

“I will repeat, I want to keep the best players. If you have huge goals, you need to keep the best players. And for me, Joe Worrall is one of the best defenders in this league.

“I want to keep him. Of course we need to reduce the squad. I want a squad of 22 or 23 players and three goalkeepers, not more. The club know that and they have started to work on that.”

“But if I know my job and know my business, the players know the situation.

“We just need to all be professional, honest and do our job. We are working together and we need to respect each other.”

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up their first points of the this year’s league campaign on Friday evening, when they take on Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict:

It’s not surprising to see Lamouchi outlining his eagerness to keep Worrall at the club.

He really impressed me last season for Nottingham Forest, and is the sort of player that the Reds should be looking to build their team around.

Forest definitely need to trim their squad before the transfer window closes, as they have far too big of a squad to keep all of the players content with their game time this season.

But Worrall isn’t a player that should be moved on from the City Ground anytime soon.