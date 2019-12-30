Sabri Lamouchi makes Nottingham Forest transfer admission ahead of January

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has admitted that by strengthening his squad in the upcoming transfer window, the club could potentially improve their form at the City Ground.

The Reds, who are currently fifth in the Championship standings, secured their first home victory since the start of November yesterday as they beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 in front of their own supporters.

Despite the visitors dominating possession for vast sways of the game, Forest sealed all three points in the second-half as Tobias Figueiredo headed home in the 60th minute.

The Reds had to rely on Brice Samba during the closing stages of the clash as the goalkeeper saved a penalty from Josh Windass before denying Antonee Robinson.

As a result of this victory, Forest moved back into the play-off places in the second-tier.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post after his side’s display against Wigan, Lamouchi said: “This year we had some good results away and won a lot of games.

“And at home, it is the opposite.

“Maybe it’s the profile of the players.

“Maybe the window can help us – and the club are working a lot for that, to give us some help.

“But about the players who have been here until now, they are working hard and they are fantastic.

“It is a pleasure to work with them.

“I know what I want (in the window) and the club know that.”

The Reds could potentially close the gap between them and the top-two in the Championship on Wednesday when they face Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

Can you get 16 out of 16 on this Forest quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 What club did Nottingham Forest sign Lewis Grabban from? Aston Villa Sunderland AFC Bournemouth Norwich City

The Verdict

When you consider that Forest have only managed to win five of their 11 home league games this season, it is not all surprising that Lamouchi is looking to solve this particular issue over the coming months.

If the Reds continue to struggle for consistency at the City Ground, they may end up falling down the Championship standings.

Therefore, in order to keep Forest on track, it could be argued that Lamouchi needs to strengthen his squad in January by signing several players during the transfer window.