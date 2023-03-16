Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi has admitted he would have settled for a point against West Brom, before his side's 1-1 draw with the Baggies on Wednesday night.

The Bluebirds went into the game looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Preston at the weekend, against a West Brom side firmly focused on breaking into the play-off places.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring 17 minutes in, when Daryl Dike fired home a pull back from Jed Wallace in the centre of the area.

However, Cardiff would get their equaliser 20 minutes into the second half, when Sory Kaba headed in from Ryan Wintle's cross, for his third goal in eight games since joining on loan in January.

With neither side able to find a winner, that was enough for Lamouchi's side to claim a point, that means they sit 21st in the Championship table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Blackpool's thumping of QPR on Tuesday night means that gap has been reduced by two points over this midweek round of fixtures, but it seems the Cardiff boss is happy with the result regardless.

Speaking after the game, Lamouchi was quoted by Dai Sport as saying: “To be honest I would have signed for a point before the game. The attitude and performance in the second half, we tried to disturb them. We missed too much against a good team, but one more lovely goal from Kaba.

“It’s an important point for us, especially against a good team. They are playing for a different target, probably the play-off.

“We changed many things – systems, players, many tired in the second half – but we never gave up and that is a positive.”

The Verdict

You can understand why Lamouchi may feel this way about taking a point on Wednesday night.

On paper, with the position that these two sides find themselves in right now, many people with have been tipping West Brom to claim all three points here, which you feel they needed to maintain their play-off push.

As a result, a relegation threatened side such as Cardiff to get a point from this, does feel like a rather respectable effort.

Indeed, the way they fought back to get something from this game may now help give them the confidence to kick on for the rest of the season, and secure their Championship status.