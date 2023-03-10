Sabri Lamouchi issues stance on Cardiff City future

Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi has indicated his desire to extend his stay at the Bluebirds – but only once Championship survival has been achieved.

The Frenchman became the club’s third permanent manager of the season with both Steve Morison and Mark Hudson departing their roles in September and January respectively, but the Welsh outfit didn’t exactly get the new manager bounce that most other clubs seem to have.

Lamouchi lost his first three matches in charge to Luton Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough and it looked like it would be a struggle from then until the end of the campaign.

However, their season has sprang back into life with three wins in their last four, with three points taken from Birmingham, Reading and Bristol City to take them six points clear of the relegation zone – albeit they still sit in 21st position in the table.

Cardiff’s new manager has brought a bit of positivity back to the fanbase, and there is a very good chance he will be at the club beyond the end of the 2022-23 campaign as long as he guides them to safety.

“If you ask me if I’m happy here, yes,” Lamouchi said, per Dai Sport.

“But we have a mission to save the club. We are not safe. But to see the stadium with our fans happy is very, very positive.

“So, yes, I’m happy to be here and to work and to talk with you and to be in this position, but now it’s like that.

“After a couple of weeks, we have to sit and to discuss and we will see what’s happening in the club and what the club wants to do.

“I’m just thinking and focusing on my job now and the job now is not done.”

The Verdict

Lamouchi didn’t have the best of starts at Cardiff, but there’s plenty of reasons to be cheerful right now.

Victory over one of the club’s biggest rivals in Bristol City last weekend was a major boost to their survival hopes, and despite Callum Robinson being out injured right now they’ll surely have enough to stay up.

They look a bit stronger than the current bottom three in the league but it’s important to note that they didn’t win a league game for over three months until Lamouchi guided them to his first victory.

The Frenchman did well at Nottingham Forest so given a pre-season under his belt and the ability to bring in some of his own players, Lamouchi could have a good season in 2023-24 if he is kept on.