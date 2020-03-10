Sabri Lamouchi issues Nottingham Forest team news update

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has spoken out over Nottingham Forest’s current injury situation, with a host of players currently on the sidelines for the City Ground club.

The Reds are currently on a poor run of form in the league, with the Midlands club having only picked up one win in their last five league outings, thus seeing them fall behind the likes of Brentford and Fulham in the play-off race.

With the injuries mounting up for Forest, the strain on the club’s current available personnel is clearly being felt, with Lamouchi’s charges having put in a largely lacklustre performance against Millwall last Friday as they lost 3-0 at home to the Lions.

QUIZ: Do you know what year these 14 Nottingham Forest players joined the club? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 14 What year did Tendayi Darikwa join Forest? 2016 2017 2018 2019

Ahead of his side’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, Lamouchi was quick to offer an update on the club’s injury worries during an interview with the Nottingham Post:

On Tiago Silva:

“I am upset for him, because he will be out for a few weeks.

“I spoke with him yesterday night and he feels much better. He is at home now.

“He will have one more week of rest, then after that we will decide what he needs to do.

“Unfortunately it is like that.”

Before the Forest boss then commented on the fitness of Samba Sow:

“We have to be patient.

“He will be with us again very soon, I think.”

Before lastly commenting on the situations surrounding Nuno Da Costa and Tendayi Darikwa:

“He (Da Costa) is having some specific sessions with the medical department.

“Darikwa is having an operation, so we will be missing him for about six months.”

The Verdict

Tiago Silva and Samba Sow will almost certainly be big misses for Forest over the next few weeks, with both players having played significant roles in Forest’s promotion charge this term.

With Silva sidelined, the onus will largely be on the likes of Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley to create chances for the Reds in the final third, with Forest sure to miss the Portuguese’s creative influence in tightly contested games.

Meanwhile, the Reds will be seeking to pick up their first win away at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend for the first time since August 2014.