Sabri Lamouchi issues injury update on key Nottingham Forest duo

Nottingham Forest edged closer to confirming their spot in the top-six in the Championship, as they drew 2-2 with Swansea City at The City Ground on Wednesday evening.

The Reds are now sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and are five points clear of seventh-placed Millwall with two matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Sabri Lamouchi was without Matty Cash for the game against the Swans though, with the right-back continuing to miss out with a groin strain.

Cash has been a key member of Nottingham Forest’s squad this season, and has chipped in with three goals and five assists in his 44 appearances so far.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Nottinghamshire Live), Sabri Lamouchi wouldn’t be drawn into a decision on whether Cash will be fit in time to take on Barnsley this weekend.

“Maybe. Maybe yes, maybe not. I don’t know,

“It was so risky to take the decision now, so we will check him tomorrow for Barnsley.”

Joe Lolley returned to the matchday squad for the match against Swansea, but the winger was only fit enough to come on as a 76th minute substitute.

Lamouchi stated that Lolley wasn’t at his best, but is keen to see him get back to his potential, after catching the eye with a number of impressive performances in this year’s league campaign.

“It was nice to see him. But we need Lolley in a better condition. He tried, but not with success. We need him on top if we want him to make the difference.”

The Verdict:

Forest need them back as soon as possible.

Cash leaves a sizeable void in defence for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, but Carl Jenkinson has surprisingly stepped up to the mark when called upon.

But Cash has been brilliant this season, and I expect him to come straight back into the starting XI when he is deemed fit enough.

It was good to see Lolley return to the squad for the game against Swansea, and the City Ground faithful will be keen to see the winger recapture his best form at the earliest of opportunities ahead of some crucial matches.