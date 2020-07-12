Sabri Lamouchi issues important Nottingham Forest injury update on key duo

Nottingham Forest strengthened their grip on a play-off spot in the Championship, as they drew 1-1 with Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

The Reds took the lead through Lewis Grabban, who scored his 20th goal of the season from the penalty spot. But the home side responded, as Jayden Stockley equalised for Alex Neill’s side.

Forest were unable to find the winner on the day, as they settled for a point which sees them remain fifth in the Championship table with three matches left in this year’s campaign.

Both Joe Lolley and Matty Cash missed the game against Preston through injury, which will have been worrying for the club’s supporters heading into a season-defining period of the season.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi issued an update on Lolley and Cash’s fitness in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Nottinghamshire Live).

“Joe Lolley was not fit enough and with Cashy, it was a little bit risky to put him in for this game. I’m not sure it’s a good time to take a risk.

“Cashy has a small injury, but we will check him tomorrow and Monday. It was so risky to play him today.”

Lamouchi went on to hint that Cash could be in line to return to the squad for their next match, and highlighted the importance of not taking a risk when it comes to injured players at this stage of the campaign.

“But potentially for Swansea, he could be back. We will see tomorrow and before Swansea.

“But we don’t have just three games to play, so if we lose one player now it is not for three games, it is for the end of the season.”

Forest are next in action on Wednesday evening, when they take on play-off chasing Swansea City at the City ground, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Reds.

The Verdict:

It would have been worrying to see them miss the game against Preston at the weekend.

Lolley and Cash have played a key role in keeping Nottingham Forest inside the top-six this season, and the club’s supporters will be eager for them to return at the earliest of opportunities.

They’re going to be facing a tough challenge in Swansea in midweek, and Lamouchi will surely be tempted to throw Cash straight back into the starting XI if deemed fit enough.

Forest will surely be one of the ‘dark horses’ to win promotion via the play-offs this season.