Sabri Lamouchi issues immediate response following Nottingham Forest’s latest

Nottingham Forest slumped to another defeat on Saturday afternoon as they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield.

Heading into their visit to the John Smith’s Stadium, Forest had gone four games without a win and had dropped out of the play-off places, putting pressure on Sabri Lamouchi to turn around their fortunes.

However, Lamouchi failed to inspire his side to a victory, seeing goals from Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie cancel out Joe Worrall’s strike for the Reds.

The game saw Forest drop to ninth and three points off sixth placed Swansea City, who are in the final play-off spot at present.

Lamouchi’s side have now failed to win in their last five league games and are one of the most out-of-form sides in the Championship.

Following the game, the French boss spoke to reporters, saying: “I am very disappointed because I think my players deserved a point and deserved to come back into the game. They tried in the second half but tonight is a story of corners, three corners and three goals.”

Up next for Forest is a trip to Hull City on Boxing day, before they meet Wigan Athletic four days later.

The Verdict

It is now a real problematic time at the City Ground and Forest do not seem to be escaping the slump which they are in.

Rewind a month ago and they sat healthy play-off place with one game in hand, but that game in hand now will only bring them level with sixth placed Swansea City.

Lamouchi must turn things round and it seems that one way of doing that is to bring in a new striker, something that must be done in the January transfer window.