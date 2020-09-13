Sabri Lamouchi issues honest verdict after Nottingham Forest defeat

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has admitted that his team simply weren’t good enough as they lost to Queens Park Rangers yesterday.

The Reds are expected to be in the mix for promotion this season but they got off to the worst possible start, as a Lyndon Dykes penalty and a late Ilias Chair strike secured the points for the Londoners.

Whilst Lewis Grabban had a few clear chances in the game, Forest were pretty toothless on the whole, with fans unhappy at the lack of imagination in the final third.

And, speaking to the club’s official site, Lamouchi made it clear that improvements are needed moving forward.

“Of course, we are disappointed because the first half was not so bad but we were not good enough to keep the point and not good enough to score in a good time.

“We know we have to get better, with the ball and without the ball. The last year was our first quality, to defend, be aggressive and compact, all together and today with the first mistake we conceded.”

The verdict

There’s no denying that Forest were poor yesterday and when you look at the defeat they suffered to Barnsley in the cup last week, you have to say it’s been a bad start.

Obviously, it’s important not to overreact but fans will remember the dramatic collapse last season, so Lamouchi could do with turning things around quickly.

In the bigger picture, Forest have a quality squad and there is certain enough in the dressing room to start a winning run next week.

