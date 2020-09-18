Sabri Lamouchi issues honest claim on potential Nottingham Forest departures

Sabri Lamouchi has admitted that departures are likely to take place at Nottingham Forest before the end of the transfer window.

It has been a busy summer for Forest and for Lamouchi, as the Frenchman looks to strengthen his squad and avoid a repeat of last season’s heartbreaking climax, which saw them miss out on a play-off place.

Eight new signings have arrived at the City Ground this summer, including the likes of Luke Freeman, Lyle Taylor and Jack Colback.

Matty Cash is by far the highest-profile departure of them all, with the right-back moving to Aston Villa for around £16million.

Forest are set to have four senior right-backs at the club, though, with Fulham’s Cyrus Christie closing in on a move to the City Ground.

This would leave over 30 first-team players on the books on Trentside, with Lamouchi needing to trim his squad after a busy summer of incomings.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City, Lamouchi admitted that departures are likely to take place between now and the end of the transfer window, with the Frenchman revealing how many players he wants to work with.

Via Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “Of course, if some players come, we can’t stay like that, because my target is 23 players and three keepers, not more,”

“I want all players involved. We need to be all focused, all 100 percent behind the project. It is not the manager’s project or the club’s project or the fans’ project, it is our project.

“And our project is every day working hard, being positive every day. For that, it is not an easy process. It is difficult for the manager to keep everybody happy, but I am not here to make everybody happy.

“I am here to try to reach our goal, and our goal is simple.”

The Verdict

Forest have a massive squad which can’t be too helpful going forward.

They have so many fringe players on the books including the likes of Zach Clough, Michael Hefele and Yohan Benalouane, who simply aren’t going to get a game anytime soon.

They have a large wage bill, so if Lamouchi wishes to strengthen in the January transfer window, he will need to get rid of players before then.