Sabri Lamouchi issues honest claim on Ben Watson’s future at Nottingham Forest

Sabri Lamouchi has admitted that it is unlikely Ben Watson will be returning to Nottingham Forest ahead of next season.

Watson was a hugely important player under Lamouchi last season, and featured in all bar one of Forest’s 46 Sky Bet Championship fixtures.

The experienced midfielder produced a string of impressive performances for the Reds as they narrowly missed out on a play-off place, and was certainly a contender for their Player of the Season award.

The 35-year-old’s contract at the City Ground has expired, though, and despite being offered a new deal, the player has failed to agree fresh terms with the club.

Watson, whose family lives in London, is said to be keen on a move closer to home, amid speculation recently linking the midfielder with a move to Queens Park Rangers.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Lamouchi admitted that it’s unlikely Watson will return to the club ahead of next season.

He said: “He had an amazing season – probably one of the best midfielders in the Championship. He was fantastic.

“But for personal reasons – his family is living in London – he is looking at a club in London.

“We keep in touch with Ben and the last time I spoke with him was last week.

“Probably the discussion with the (other) club is thinking to sign (him). It’s not done yet. We will see what happens with him.”

The Verdict

Forest fans will already know that Watson’s future now lies elsewhere, but what a player he was for the Reds last season.

You cannot blame him for wanting to move closer to home as he’s approaching the latter stages of his career and will want to be with his family as he prepares to retire.

In Jack Colback and Fouad Bachirou, the Reds have brought in more than adequate replacements, and they will be hoping to make a similar impact this season.