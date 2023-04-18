Sabri Lamouchi has claimed that Cardiff City don’t deserve to be fighting for their survival in the Championship.

The Bluebirds boss believes that the club should be safe from the drop zone by now.

Lamouchi has been in charge of the Welsh side since late January, but his team are currently only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Can Cardiff City avoid relegation?

The Cardiff manager has praised his squad, insisting that they are better than their results have shown this season.

But the club have just five games left to secure their position in the second tier for another year.

A trip to Watford on Wednesday evening could be crucial in guiding the team towards safety.

Cardiff do have the benefit of a game in hand on their relegation rivals, but results have been hard to come by all campaign.

The 51-year-old is taking an optimistic outlook on the final weeks of the season, claiming the team deserves to stay in the Championship.

"I have a fantastic group and to be honest I am really surprised to find this group with this quality in this situation," said Lamouchi, via the BBC.

"They deserve to be proud at the end of the season.

"I want to be positive, I want to look forward.

"I want to think about the next five games and maybe more but not to tell you why we are where we are.

"The only thing I can tell you and to be absolutely honest, this squad is good enough to stay in the Championship.

"But the reality is we are where we are.

“We are in a bad situation and we have to realise where we are.

"We need to play like a desperate team to want points.

"We need points and that's it.

"Then, after, we can sit and discuss and make some points about the season. But not now."

A six-point deduction penalty to Reading is now the only thing keeping the Bluebirds outside the relegation zone, with the Royals now level with Cardiff but behind on goal difference.

Two defeats in their last two games has seen Cardiff fail to open up a gap to their rivals at the bottom of the table.

Are Cardiff too good for a relegation battle?

The table seldom lies and it shows Cardiff down at the bottom of this division.

There are certainly good players who should be competing higher up the standings, but that is the nature of this highly competitive league.

Cardiff can still avoid the drop, but results need to improve to guarantee their safety.

Fixtures with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town in the coming weeks could be the crucial games in deciding the club’s fate for next season.