Sabri Lamouchi has claimed it is up to Cardiff City whether he remains as manager beyond the current season.

The 51-year-old has been in charge of the Bluebirds since January and has overseen their survival in the Championship.

Lamouchi has steered the club clear of the relegation zone going into the final game of the campaign next week.

Is Sabri Lamouchi the man to bring Cardiff City forward?

Despite suffering defeat to Huddersfield Town on Sunday, the Welsh outfit are five points clear of the bottom three going into the trip to league champions Burnley on 8 May.

Lamouchi has confirmed his desire to remain in charge at the club beyond the current season.

However, he has admitted that it is ultimately up to the club to decide on his future.

No talks have yet taken place to determine whether he will remain with Cardiff, but he has opened up on his desire to stay at the club.

“I am happy, you saw that I am happy here,” said Lamouchi, via Dai Sport.

“I am glad and I am proud to be manager of Cardiff City Football Club.

“I am happy to work with this squad.

“But it’s not about what I want to do, it’s about what the club want to do. It’s very simple.

“It’s not my decision. Not only my decision.

“Of course, I am free to decide, but I am happy here.

“I was surprised, honestly, when they called me, the situation of the club.

“I said yes because of the club.

“It’s a massive club and they deserve to stay in the Championship.

“I’m proud about that.

“I don’t think the owner, chairman or people in the club, the fans, want to live the same season again.

“Obviously we need a massive decision from the club.

“Because we were so close [to relegation].

“But we will play next season in the Championship, where Cardiff City Football Club are meant to be.”

Should Cardiff stick with Sabri Lamouchi as manager?

Lamouchi has done well to turn things around at Cardiff such that their safety is secured with a game to spare.

It has been a horrific season for the team, who have made no progress from one year ago.

But Lamouchi has improved results and now deserves the chance to take the team forward into the next season.

It would be a big risk to gamble on another managerial change at this stage, so sticking with Lamouchi would be the right decision.