Sabri Lamouchi explains Nottingham Forest transfer decision

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has revealed that Tiago Silva wanted to leave for Olympiacos.

The Portuguese playmaker had a good first season at the City Ground in the previous campaign, featuring in 44 Championship games under the French boss.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see him secure a move to the Greek giants yesterday, particularly given the Reds struggles so far this season.

However, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Lamouchi explained how the club were left with little choice after the 27-year-old made it clear he wanted the transfer to happen.

“When the players ask to leave the club, he needs to say, ‘I want to leave’. I was so surprised when I came back after the summer and he said, ‘I want to leave the club, I want to go to Olympiacos’.

“I have said before, we cannot keep players who are not focused and happy here. If I am not happy here, I will go. It is exactly the same for the players.”

The defeat to Bristol City yesterday has left Forest in the relegation zone at this early stage of the season.

The verdict

This is the right decision from Forest as you simply can’t keep players at the club who don’t want to be there.

So, whilst some fans may not have been happy with the sale, it’s totally understandable. Of course, he needs to be replaced and we’ll wait to see if Cafu, or any of the other midfield additions this summer, can step up.

But, it’s all about having players who committed to the club and you have to ship players on if they don’t want to be involved.

