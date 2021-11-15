Sabri Lamouchi discusses Nottingham Forest transfer situation when he was in charge

Former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi believes that he should’ve been backed in the January transfer window in 2020 as the side pushed for promotion.

The 50-year-old had one full season in charge of the Reds and it promised to be a memorable one after a fine start that saw the East Midlands outfit in contention for promotion come the New Year.

However, Lamouchi wasn’t backed with new recruits and Forest ultimately fell short, as they missed out on the play-offs thanks to a dramatic final day defeat to Stoke City.

And, speaking to The Athletic, the ex-Rennes chief opened up on that pivotal period for Forest and he explained how he wanted to freshen up the squad.

“In that moment, it was a good time to do the right things; to strengthen as we needed but we completely missed the market. We went to Brentford (and won 1-0) in late January and we were just two points away from automatic promotion and that was the moment to add the players we needed.

“What happened (in the window) was not my decision. It was a club decision and I respect that. But I was surprised when Chema left (to return to Spain with Getafe) because that was not in the plan. I was shocked about Jack Robinson being allowed to leave (to join Sheffield United) too.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Lamouchi here because Forest were very well positioned in January and seemed set for a top six finish at worst.

But, they fell short when it really mattered and it’s hard to not think that a few new additions would’ve made a difference during the run-in.

Of course, Lamouchi has to look at himself for certain parts, as the final day defeat to Stoke was not acceptable, but there’s no denying that he could’ve had more support in January and it could’ve been crucial.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.