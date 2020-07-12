Sabri Lamouchi details Nottingham Forest target ahead of run-in

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi believes that his side may need just one more win to secure a play-off place after their draw at Preston yesterday.

Whilst the result means the Reds are without a win in three, it gave them a six-point cushion over the chasing pack ahead of the final three games of the season, although that will be cut if Swansea get a result against Leeds this afternoon.

And, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Lamouchi didn’t seem too worried about the prospect of missing out on the top six as he feels one win may be enough – although he wants two more to bring up 20 for the campaign.

“We just need to win again. I am looking for 20 victories in one year, like 20 goals for Lewis Grabban. He has got 20 goals and the manager wants 20 victories for this year!

“A lot of things have happened this year – a manager staying the full year, the best year for the club for 10 years and the season is not finished, and Lewis Grabban scoring 20 goals.”

The verdict

There’s no need for anyone to panic at Forest and whilst the last three results haven’t been great, they’re in a fantastic position.

The next game against Swansea is huge and if they avoid defeat it would take a lot for the Welsh outfit to make up the ground in the final two fixtures.

So, it’s in Forest’s hands and more importantly, the team have shown over the course of the campaign that they can results.

