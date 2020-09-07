Sabri Lamouchi delivers Nottingham Forest transfer update as QPR clash looms

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is hopeful of adding more players to his squad ahead of his side’s trip to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Forest kickstart their 2020/21 Championship season with a trip to QPR this weekend, after losing to Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Saturday.

Cauley Woodrow’s close-range effort shortly after half-time condemned Forest to a 1-0 defeat in their first game of the new season, and they will be hoping to make amends this weekend.

Summer signings Fouad Bachirou and Tyler Blackett started in the defeat at Oakwell, whilst fellow summer recruits Luke Freeman and Lyle Taylor also came on as second-half substitutes.

Having already made six signings this summer, though, Lamouchi is still keen to add to his squad, and is hopeful of doing so before this weekend’s trip to West London.

Via Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “The club are working for that (before QPR), so we will see.”

Forest have been heavily linked with the signing of APOEL left-back Nicholas Ioannou, and after recently withdrawing from international duty, a move to the East Midlands looks to be in the offing.

The Verdict

Forest have had a decent transfer window so far, but they do need to bring in a couple of players before the window shuts.

A winger is definitely needed, as Nuno da Costa struggled to impress at the weekend, and Joe Lolley is facing difficulty with injury.

If they can get a couple of fresh faces in before QPR, then the quicker they settle in and gel, the better.