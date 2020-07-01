Sabri Lamouchi delivers Nottingham Forest player boost ahead of Bristol City clash

Sabri Lamouchi has a fully-fit squad to choose from as Nottingham Forest prepare to take on Bristol City at the City Ground tonight.

The Reds picked up their first win since the season’s restart on Sunday afternoon, defeating Huddersfield Town 3-1 courtesy of goals from Lewis Grabban and Ryan Yates.

Forest will be looking to make it two wins in the space of four days tonight, as they look to take on Bristol City on the banks of the Trent.

Do these 11 celebrities support Nottingham Forest?

1 of 11 Does James Dean Bradfield support Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Lamouchi’s side have some tough tests coming up. They face five top-six contenders on the spin, in the Robins, Derby County, Fulham, Preston North End and Swansea City.

Squad rotation is bound to be crucial for Lamouchi, then, and the Frenchman has revealed that his squad have no injury problems ahead of tonight’s clash at the City Ground.

As per Nottinghamshire Live, Lamouchi said: “This is just the first time we will have played three days after a game, because between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield it was eight days.

“Probably the question will be in my mind for Derby, for Fulham, but not for Wednesday night.

“I was so surprised by the tempo and the physical aspect from some players, in a positive sense, and we need to keep that.”

Forest were without Samba Sow at the weekend despite being deemed fit and available before kick-off, but he will be hoping to be one of many changes tonight.

Forest sit fifth in the Championship table, however a win would see them move back up to fourth due to goal difference.

The Verdict

This is obviously a boost for Forest as Lamouchi will need to rely on his whole squad to get the job done in these final seven games.

He cannot afford to make too many changes at once, though. That was the case against Charlton in February, but they lacked any real cohesion and ended up losing.

A couple of refreshing changes here and there are what’s needed tonight.