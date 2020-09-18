Sabri Lamouchi confirms Nottingham Forest selection decision in wake of transfer activity

Sabri Lamouchi has insisted that Brice Samba is still Nottingham Forest’s first-choice goalkeeper, despite the recent arrival of Abdoulaye Diallo.

Lamouchi has recently bolstered his goalkeeping options with the addition of Diallo, who arrives at the City Ground on a free transfer after being recently let go by Turkish club Genclerbirligi.

The 28-year-old will be keen to put pressure on Samba and try and force his way into the team, ahead of the man who was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year for 2019/20.

Samba was a key player for Forest last season, with the 26-year-old featuring 42 times for Forest after breaking into the team ahead of Manchester City loanee Aro Muric.

Forest also have Jordan Smith as their back-up goalkeeper, with the homegrown shot-stopper recently penning a new two-year deal at the City Ground.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, though, Lamouchi insisted that Samba is still Forest’s number-one choice, but likes to work with three goalkeepers at the club.

He said: “It would be impossible to stay with just Jordan and Brice, so it was logical to sign a third goalkeeper.

“There was an opportunity to sign Abdoulaye, but Brice is the number one. Jordan is the perfect partner, and having Abdoulaye with them, I’m sure they will work well every day on the training ground.

“Brice just needs to do what he did last season and to keep that level. He knows what he has to do. If it hadn’t been Abdoulaye, it would have been somebody else.

“It was important to sign a third keeper.”

The Verdict

Forest definitely needed to bring in another goalkeeper this summer to provide cover and competition for Samba and Smith.

If Samba were to get injured, then it would be a risk playing with Smith and using someone like George Shelvey as back-up, and the addition of Diallo is a smart one.

He is a player who has excellent pedigree and is very experienced, and he will prove to be an important signing for Forest this term.