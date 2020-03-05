Sabri Lamouchi confirms key Nottingham Forest player blow ahead of Millwall clash

Nottingham Forest will once again be without midfielder Samba Sow for their upcoming clash against Millwall on Friday night.

The 30-year-old has endured a turbulent campaign due to injury, and has missed the Reds’ last three league games due to a reoccurring knee problem that saw him sidelined between October and December.

The combative midfielder hasn’t featured since the 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns, and was absent from the squad that drew 2-2 against Middlesbrough on Monday night.

Forest will be eager to return to winning ways tomorrow night as they prepare to take on Millwall at the City Ground, as Sabri Lamouchi’s side look to reapply the pressure on the top-two.

Via BBC Radio Nottingham (@BBCRNS on Twitter), though, Lamouchi has confirmed that the Reds will be without Sow for the fourth game running, as a knee injury continues to keep him out of action.

Sow has been a key player for the Reds since joining from Dinamo Moscow in the summer, making 19 appearances in all competitions so far and losing only one of those games to date.

Forest sit fourth in the Championship table – eight points off the automatic promotion spots and six points clear of seventh place.

The Verdict

Samba Sow is a massive miss for Forest in midfield and they tend to miss his drive and presence in the middle of the park.

Ryan Yates has tried his best to fill in for Sow, and despite scoring on Monday, it is likely that Lamouchi will bring in John Bostock for more presence on Monday.

With Tiago Silva also set to be absent, it could be a different looking midfield to the one we usually see.