Sabri Lamouchi confirms 30-year-old is set to become latest Nottingham Forest signing

Sabri Lamouchi has confirmed that Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of Olympiacos striker Miguel Angel Guerrero.

Forest were linked with the signing of the forward on Thursday morning, with Greek journalist Antonis Oikonomidis revealing the news on his personal Twitter account.

Via Nottinghamshire Live, Lamouchi has confirmed that that will be the case, with Guerrero set to arrive before the end of the week.

He said: “It should be (completed) before the end of the week. We need more offensive options.

“Last season, we were so limited in that area and this year it is important for me to have some choice there and some options – because at the end, we finished the season with the players who started.”

Guerrero joined Olympiacos from CD Leganes in 2018, and the striker has since scored 16 goals in 62 games for the Greek side.

The 30-year-old returned to Leganes on loan for the second half of last season, managing to score only one goal in 13 appearances for the Spanish outfit.

Forest have already brought in Lyle Taylor to provide competition for last season’s top goalscorer Lewis Grabban this summer, with Nuno da Costa also arriving from Strasbourg in January, too.

Tyler Walker has completed a permanent move to Coventry City, though, so further depth is needed up top, according to Lamouchi.

The Verdict

Guerrero has had a decent record in front of goal in the past, but he hasn’t done too well at Olympiacos.

16 goals in 62 games is an average record, but they already have two proven forwards at the club in Grabban and Taylor.

Guerrero looks to be a strong, physical player, which means that he could potentially offer something different up top, and bring more of a physical prowess to the side.