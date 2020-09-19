Sabri Lamouchi addresses Nottingham Forest speculation after latest defeat

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi insists that he is the right man for the job despite the Reds suffering a second consecutive defeat against Cardiff City this afternoon.

After a dramatic collapse towards the end of the previous campaign, which saw Forest miss out on the play-off places on the final day, there was a big pressure for the team to start quickly this season.

Unfortunately for the East Midlands outfit, the exact opposite has happened. After a poor defeat away to Queens Park Rangers last week, Forest were soundly beaten by the Bluebirds this afternoon.

The manner of the defeat, with the first-half performance particularly poor, has prompted more questions about Lamouchi’s future but he told Nottinghamshire Live that he will be able to turn things around.

“The team is losing, but I am losing too. This is my job. The only answer I have is just that I believe to be the right manager to get out of this situation.

“We have the players we want, we just have to find the right solution. It’s true, it is just the second (league) game. But we have lost six points, and we can’t accept that.”

The verdict

There’s no denying that Lamouchi is under big pressure even at this early stage of the season because fans won’t forget how they fell apart just a few months away.

However, there is a few new players at the club and it can take time to get over such a disappointment.

But, as Lamouchi says, he needs to turn things around and Forest’s history with their managers suggests this won’t be allowed to go on much longer.

