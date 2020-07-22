‘Sabri gets it’, ‘Spot on’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Lamouchi’s passionate promotion message

A point would be enough for Nottingham Forest to secure a play-off place tonight, as they prepare to take on Stoke City in the final game of the 2019/20 campaign.

It has been a hugely positive season for Forest under Sabri Lamouchi, with the Reds looking set to record a top-six finish in the Championship for the first time in nine years.

The Reds go into tonight’s encounter with Stoke winless in their last five games, though, with Lamouchi’s men conceding late on against Barnsley at the weekend in a 1-0 defeat to the Tykes.

Only a point is needed for the Reds to confirm their place in the Championship play-offs tonight, and it should be a straight-forward task on paper, with Stoke securing their Championship status at the weekend.

But Lamouchi will be urging his side to get back to their best and finish the season strongly, heading into the play-offs with some sort of momentum behind them.

As a result of their recent form, though, Forest fans have reflected on their bad luck in recent years, and are naturally worried about whether their side will choke at the final hurdle in their race to secure a top-six finish.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham, Lamouchi has remained optimistic ahead of tonight’s clash with the Potters, and sent a passionate message to fans.

He said: “I just want to explain to the players – ‘do what we have done, and do what you have to do tomorrow and you will see.’ My nature is to be an optimist.

“I know the atmosphere around (the fanbase). I can understand about the many, many years of “typical Forest”, but I was not here before.

“I’m not thinking about the worst scenario. We need to change the mentality, but in the short-term, this is not easy. But I can understand that.”

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Lamouchi’s comments…

#NFFC is not ready for promotion this season, but the building they've done is fantastic. Best position in years to mount a push next season, and Sabri is largely to thank — Ant (@AntScissorhands) July 22, 2020

Talks a lot of sense. Been a fantastic season. Best in over a decade. Couple of poor results and people shitting themselves. Keep calm and positive. We could fuck it up tonight and still be the best season in over a decade. Club is progressing on and off the pitch. You Reds! 🔴🌳 — DGB (@DGBCampbell) July 22, 2020

Best season in a decade for #nffc simply because the decade has been so dreadful, theres also been many terrible performances this season and we can't ignore those, however he's a top bloke and I'm sure he will be even better for us next season wherever we are playing. — Red Dog Macca (@halftimepies) July 22, 2020

Sabri gets it, he knows what's happened, he understands 'doing a Forest' and wants to change that. He'd inspire me as a player and he will do that ahead of tonight. We will win tonight, finish 5 and regain some confidence ahead of the playoffs. #InSabriWeTrust #nffc — GT (@gmtaylor09) July 22, 2020

Sabri is spot on here. The fickle & flipant small sector of our fan base should take their time to digest what he is saying here. Yes, he may of got it tactically wrong on say 3-4 occassions this season, but over the course of the whole season, he has prep’d the players very well — Clearkut (@clearkut87) July 22, 2020

Love listening to him. He is the best thing to happen here for 10 years! Regardless of the result tonight. #sabriin — Emily Mulvaney (@Emilyloveselvis) July 22, 2020

Very fair what he is saying. We have to go for the win tho in games and attack teams especially at home. — Chris Rossin (@ChrisRossin) July 22, 2020

Indeed. It’s somewhat ironic that he himself was part of the most beautiful enterprising midfield I’ve seen at the CG (for Auxerre), and yet he puts out the most plodding unimaginative MF in the Championship for us. Hopefully, he will overhaul this in the summer. — Kev Baz Wat (@WatBaz) July 22, 2020

Whatever happens tonight or in the coming weeks we have to look back a see what this man has done for us this season. He is the best we've had for a long, long time. I'm very happy we've got him. YOU REDS ! — Shaun Toole (@garabaldired) July 22, 2020