‘Sabri gets it’, ‘Spot on’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Lamouchi’s passionate promotion message

Published

10 mins ago

on

A point would be enough for Nottingham Forest to secure a play-off place tonight, as they prepare to take on Stoke City in the final game of the 2019/20 campaign.

It has been a hugely positive season for Forest under Sabri Lamouchi, with the Reds looking set to record a top-six finish in the Championship for the first time in nine years.

The Reds go into tonight’s encounter with Stoke winless in their last five games, though, with Lamouchi’s men conceding late on against Barnsley at the weekend in a 1-0 defeat to the Tykes.

Only a point is needed for the Reds to confirm their place in the Championship play-offs tonight, and it should be a straight-forward task on paper, with Stoke securing their Championship status at the weekend.

But Lamouchi will be urging his side to get back to their best and finish the season strongly, heading into the play-offs with some sort of momentum behind them.

As a result of their recent form, though, Forest fans have reflected on their bad luck in recent years, and are naturally worried about whether their side will choke at the final hurdle in their race to secure a top-six finish.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham, Lamouchi has remained optimistic ahead of tonight’s clash with the Potters, and sent a passionate message to fans.

He said: “I just want to explain to the players – ‘do what we have done, and do what you have to do tomorrow and you will see.’ My nature is to be an optimist.

“I know the atmosphere around (the fanbase). I can understand about the many, many years of “typical Forest”, but I was not here before.

“I’m not thinking about the worst scenario. We need to change the mentality, but in the short-term, this is not easy. But I can understand that.”

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Lamouchi’s comments…


