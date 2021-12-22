Ryley Towler recall may be another nail in the coffin for Bristol City player ahead of January: Opinion

The January window is still a little under a fortnight away but Bristol City have started making changes to their squad already, with the South West club announcing yesterday that defender Ryley Towler had been recalled from his loan at National League side Grimsby Town.

In the announcement confirming the teenager’s recall, the club outlined that “will be available for selection for City’s Boxing Day matchup against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road”, which suggests that he’s set to play a role for the Robins moving forward.

If he is indeed returning to Ashton Gate to bolster the defensive options, it could be another nail in Jay Dasilva’s coffin in Bs3.

Once considered one of the brightest talents in the City squad, Dasilva has tumbled down the pecking order since the start of the 2021/22 campaign and may be someone that the club looks to cash in on next month.

Having missed much of last season due to injury, the 23-year-old will have been hoping to reclaim his place as the Robins’ first choice left-back and one of the Championship’s most impressive up-and-coming defenders.

But the former Chelsea player has not featured for City since the defeat to Coventry City on the sixth of November.

That was the last game before Pearson delivered a warning to those in the squad he considered not to be “onside” and promised that he’d get rid of them in January.

We’ve seen Callum O’Dowda, Cam Pring, and Ayman Benarous all used as left wing-backs since, raising suspicions that Dasilva is now fourth choice and likely one of the players that the manager was addressing via the media in November.

A January departure has seemed a possibility throughout Dasilva’s absence from the side, particularly given he’s out of contract in 2023, but Towler’s recall looks to have left him excess to requirements completely.

The return of the 19-year-old, a left-footed central defender that has impressed while out on loan with Grimsby, should provide more cover for Rob Atkinson at left centre-back, which in turn will allow Pring to focus on competing for the left wing-back slot.

With Towler and the returning Nathan Baker as cover at centre-back, and O’Dowda, Pring, and Benarous vying for the starting spot on the left flank, there doesn’t seem to be a role for Dasilva.

The trip to face Luton is likely to prove telling about where the 23-year-old fits into this Robins squad if he does at all.

It would not be a surprise to see him not included in the matchday 18 at all and that would surely confirm his City career is done.