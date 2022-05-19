Ryan Yates speaks out on Nottingham Forest’s nerve-shredding play-off victory over Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest booked their place at Wembley Stadium for the first time since 1992 with a penalty shoot-out victory over Sheffield United in their Championship play-off semi final.

The Reds put themselves 3-1 up on aggregate, 1-0 on the night, through Brennan Johnson, heading into half time in a very strong position.

But the play-offs are never simple and the Blades flew out of the blocks to level the tie in the second half thanks to close range finishes from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck.

In the end it was Brice Samba’s heroics, both in the 120 minutes and the penalty shoot-out, that proved the difference between the two teams.

Midfield general Ryan Yates did not step up to take one of the Reds’ four pressurised spot kicks and he gave his insight into the nail-biting experience when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “We had looked at so many minor details.

“Have I got that composure in my locker? I am not sure.

“It would have been two or three more penalties before I would have taken one.

“But we had been practicing them a lot.

“When you are in it, you do not feel as much pressure watching things unfold.

“But I was nervous just taking a penalty in training, so I imagine it was different for those lads who went up to take one.

“Penalty shoot-outs are horrible, aren’t they?

“But Brice has stepped up when it counted – and he has done that a lot of times this season.

“He is literally the character he is on the pitch.

“He is chilled out; full of confidence.

“He comes to meetings at the last minute.

“But when all eyes are on him, he produces.

“Hopefully Wembley will suit him.”

It was a small surprise to see a player with such clear leadership qualities, in Yates, not be in the first five takers for Forest.

However, effective dead ball strikers are often prioritised where Yates is as big of a goal threat with his head as his feet.

Yates has been a driving force in Forest’s surge up the table under Steve Cooper and it will be fascinating to see how the midfield battle unfolds against Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds have played the Terriers three times this season, including in the round of 16 of the FA Cup, winning twice but losing the most recent league head-to-head at the City Ground.

Jon Russell and Lewis O’Brien have been outstanding for the Terriers in the last couple of months, and though they do not possess the ball playing ability of the likes of James Garner and Philip Zinckernagel, in central areas for the Reds, they will match Yates and co for desire and ball winning skills.