Ryan Yates sends four-word message to Nottingham Forest supporters after FA Cup win v Huddersfield

Ryan Yates produced a Man of the Match performance as Nottingham Forest came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday evening.

Yates’ goal rescued a point at Sheffield United late on last Friday and the 24-year-old got himself on the scoresheet yet again on a memorable night at the City Ground.

The Terriers opened the scoring through Tom Lees in the opening quarter of an hour before Yates assisted Sam Surridge and turned the game on its head before half time.

Forest will relish the chance to host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter finals, now just one win away from a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Yates took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Up The Tricky Trees!!!”

Yates took his season tally to six on Monday evening, the best goalscoring campaign of his career so far comfortably and he really set the tone in central areas.

Steve Cooper has rotated the 24-year-old a little in recent weeks with Philip Zinckernagel and Jack Colback often the alternative, it is fair to say that will not be happening as regularly after his commanding performance against the in-form Terriers.

The Verdict

It has been a coming of age season for Yates, accelerated by the work of Cooper behind the scenes.

That phrase seems apt for a lot of members of the Forest squad as they have climbed the table so quickly to give themselves a chance of breaking into the top six.

It was a performance of maturity beyond his years, and for a player who has flown under the radar this season, Yates really stepped up in one of the biggest matches of the campaign so far.

It will be fascinating to see how Forest get on against Liverpool in the quarter final, the visitors of course will be heavy favourites but Jurgen Klopp will definitely be concerned about the threat of Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence down the right flank.