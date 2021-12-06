Ryan Yates reveals what Steve Cooper ‘says all the time’ at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has outlined how important possessing a positive mindset is in his side’s pursuit of progressing up the table, during an interview with The Athletic.

Yates, who has been a revitalised figure under the management of Steve Cooper, has featured and started all but one of Forest’s league games this season, with his performances and importance increasing with the former Swansea City manager now at the helm at The City Ground.

The Reds have now lost just one game in 13 since Cooper was appointed, with the Midlands club standing on the edge of the top half of the Championship standings.

Speaking to The Athletic about the importance of attitude in what remains of the campaign prior to Saturday’s kick off, Yates said: “We need to have a big club mentality. That is what the manager says all the time.

“Respect the opposition, understand their strengths — but we are Nottingham Forest and we are not really too bothered about that.

“The manager is always telling us how important attitude is. It is about how we live our lives away from the training ground; how we present ourselves. We have to be modest, we have to be considered: but we are Nottingham Forest and we want to be at the top of the table.

“Why not? We have the quality to be up there. What do we want to be? Where do we want to be? Come the end of the season and in seasons to come, what do we want?

“I honestly feel that teams, now, if they watch our games — they will be starting to respect us a lot more. The manager just drills into us every day that we need to believe; that we need to understand how good we are.”

The verdict

Cooper has instilled belief and an excellent playing style back into Forest since taking charge in late September, and whilst they still find themselves in the bottom half of the table, they will be taking confidence into the new year.

Forest possess an exciting squad that is full of depth which will be braced for any setbacks should any arise.

Yates’ performances have improved as the season has progressed, with the young midfielder seemingly one of the first names on the team sheet at present.

Forest are a club that can be feared in the second half of the season, but they will need to improve their poor record against the division’s top ten if a play-off place is a realistic ambition.