Ryan Yates reveals Nottingham Forest ambitions after reaching milestone

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has stated he wants to improve further in his quest to become a key part of his side’s potential future success, speaking to the East Midlands club’s media team after reaching the 100-appearance mark at the City Ground.

The 24-year-old has gone from zero to hero this season, performing below expectations under Chris Hughton but establishing himself as an important figure in the middle of the park for current boss Steve Cooper since the Welshman’s arrival in September.

Performing well alongside various midfield partners including Jack Colback, James Garner and Braian Ojeda and the former filling in at left-back on the odd occasion to fill the void the injured Max Lowe has left, it seems as though he will continue as a regular starter barring an injury or suspension.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Guy Moussi Lyon Bordeaux Angers Auxerre

He has overseen a huge upturn in form in recent months, with Forest going unbeaten in all but one of their last 14 league games under their current boss and winning 30 points from a possible 42 during this scintillating run.

The one criticism that could be made of Cooper is the fact they have failed to turn draws into victories at times, but they have seemingly managed to banish these demons by winning their past two matches and scoring six goals in the process, including four at the Swansea.com Stadium last weekend.

Because of this, it’s fair to say the East Midlands side are on the up and with more than 100 senior displays for Forest now under his best, midfielder Yates is looking ahead to the future as he seeks to become one of the most influential figures at the club.

Speaking after reaching this impressive milestone, the 24-year-old said: “I can’t believe it (the fact he has made 100 appearances).

“It’s gone so quickly. I know it’s a cliché, but I feel like I have got so much more improving to do. If I’m lucky enough to make another 100 appearances for Forest, I feel like I can improve and develop my game even more so I can be such a vital part of us hopefully going on to have success.

“Whether that’s this season, next season or the season after, that’s the mentality.

“Under this gaffer, that’s what he expects. He wants us to dominate games, not be the underdogs and break down teams because they’re sitting off us. There’s a long way to go, for myself and a collective.”

The Verdict:

Although they look like a real force at the moment and look as though they will be finishing in the top six at the end of the season based on their current form, there’s still a long way for Forest to go before they can establish themselves as a Premier League side.

Bringing in five loan players in the summer, with Garner, Philip Zinckernagel and Djed Spence all playing a vital part in the first team, Max Lowe performing extremely well in the early stages of the season and Jordi Osei-Tutu likely to be a real asset after making his return last weekend, they are still too reliant on temporary deals.

Take out those players – and Forest look much lighter on options – so they will be desperate to get to the Premier League at the end of this season to avoid having to rebuild back down in the second tier.

This is the only thing that can lower the morale at the City Ground right now, because the atmosphere at the club couldn’t be any better right now and manager Cooper will be hoping to capitalise on that to push his side up the table even further and into the promotion mix.

Yates can play a big part in that and for the long term. At 24, there’s still plenty of time for the midfielder to improve further after making great strides this season and this should be a real reason for excitement in the Forest camp.