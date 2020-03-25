Ryan Yates reacts to Nottingham Forest fan’s hard work amid current crisis

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has given a message of thanks to one of the club’s fans in particular after coming across an image of said supporter on Twitter earlier today.

Yates as with all of his Forest teammates is currently in self isolation, with football in the UK having been put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic which has ground the whole country to a standstill over the past few weeks.

QUIZ: Do you know what year these 14 Nottingham Forest players joined the club? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 14 What year did Tendayi Darikwa join Forest? 2016 2017 2018 2019

At the time of writing, the EFL has earmarked the end of April as a possible return date for it’s teams, however much is dependent on how the situation changes and whether or not the British public adhere to the rules set out by the government earlier this week.

Upon seeing an image of one Reds supporter who is working as an operating department practitioner during the outbreak, Yates was quick to send a simple yet positive message to the fan on Twitter today:

Thank you👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ryan Yates (@RyanYates97) March 25, 2020

Yates has been in and out for the Forest side this term, racking up 19 appearances for the Reds so far, with only 10 of which being starts in the league as battles with the likes of Samba Sow for a starting spot.

The Verdict

It is certainly a nice tough from Yates to recognize the contribution of this Forest fan, with the emergency services and the NHS playing a crucial role in combating against this virus.

In the meantime, Yates must solely focus on keeping his fitness high ahead of an eventual return to action, with the midfielder surely being keen to nail down a starting spot under Sabri Lamouchi once more.

With nine games to go and potential play-off campaign on the horizon, the midfielder is likely to have plenty of opportunities to impress the Frenchman once play resumes.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Forest discussion going on in the Vital Forest Forum! Click here to get involved!