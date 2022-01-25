Ryan Yates names the best player that he has played with at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has admitted that Lewis Grabban is the best player that he has played with during his time at the club.

Since graduating from Forest’s youth academy, the 24-year-old has featured alongside a plethora of talented individuals who have produced memorable moments at the City Ground.

The Reds opted to bolster their attacking options in 2018 by signing Grabban and the forward has gone on to become a key player for the club in recent years.

Particularly impressive during the current campaign, Grabban has helped Forest climb the Championship standings by delivering the goods on a consistent basis.

During the 25 league games that he has played for the Reds this season, the 34-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions whilst he has also chipped in with four assists.

Having scored in the club’s clash with Derby County last weekend, Grabban will be brimming with confidence heading into tonight’s meeting with Barnsley.

Asked on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast to name who the best player he has played with at Forest is, Yates said: “In terms of experience, done it [for] a number of seasons at Forest, I’d probably say Lewis Grabban.

“Obviously still producing, scores the first goal here [against Derby] today.

“He’s someone I looked up to, a top professional at the club, so I’d probably say Grabbs.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Grabban has delivered a plethora of fantastic displays in-front of goal during his stint at Forest, it is hardly a surprise that he is held in high regard by Yates.

In the 142 games that he has featured in during his time at the City Ground, the forward has provided an impressive total of 66 direct goal contributions.

By adding to this particular tally on a regular basis between now and the end of the campaign, Grabban could help his side clinch a play-off spot.

As for Yates, he will be hoping to maintain his consistency in the coming months after featuring in 25 of Forest’s 27 league games this season.