Ryan Yates gives his insight into development under Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are three points off of second placed Bournemouth with as many games remaining to catch them in the Championship.

The Reds travel to the Cherries in the penultimate game of the season, in a fixture that, depending on what gameweek 44 brings, could be billed as the biggest game of the second tier season.

It appears that Steve Cooper has improved almost every single player in the Forest squad since arriving in the dugout this season, and one that stands out for that is midfield general Ryan Yates.

The academy graduate has chipped in with nine goals from midfield, by far and away the most prolific of his career to date, and he gave an insight into how he has developed under Cooper when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “There is so much more improvement we can make still but we have come so, so far since the manager came in, and that is credit to him.

“I look back at my clips from his first games in charge and from more recent games and some of the movements he wanted from me, I now do without even thinking.”

Time will tell if Forest have the minerals to get over the line, with three wins on the bounce to end the season the likely requirement to clinch second spot.

But with the form of Yates and the players around him, Forest may be hot favourites for the play-offs if they do not make the cut for automatic promotion.

The Verdict

Yates has been so dominant in central areas in the last few months with and without the ball, and has been a huge player in Forest’s rise up the table.

Cooper has often only deployed two central midfielders, with a front three or a number ten and a front two ahead of them, putting a lot of importance on the energy and tough tackling nature of Yates and James Garner in the centre of the park.

It can be easy to get overloaded with the majority of sides in the second tier playing a midfield three, but Yates and Garner, and Jack Colback when called upon, have been up to the test and will continue to play an integral role in the club’s promotion push.