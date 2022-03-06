Ryan Yates discusses his Nottingham Forest future after previous Newcastle United transfer links

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has confirmed that he wants to stay at the club as talks progress over a new contract.

The 24-year-old was a divisive figure among the Reds fan base over the past few years, but he has established himself as a key player under Steve Cooper, putting in several impressive displays.

His latest significant contribution came against Sheffield United on Friday night as he headed home a crucial late equaliser.

With his deal expiring in 2023, Forest are looking to agree fresh terms with Yates, particularly after it was reported that Newcastle United are among the clubs looking at the player.

However, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, the academy graduate revealed he is open to extending his stay at the City Ground.

“I love it here. I want to stay here. But I’m leaving that to the people who sort that out. I’m just focusing on recovering from Friday night.

“It doesn’t sway my attention from anything. It just shows the club are believing in me. That probably gives me more confidence than anything – to keep improving, to prove them right over why they’d want to keep me.”

The verdict

This is good news for Forest as Yates’ influence on the team, particularly under the current boss, has been clear to see.

With his current deal expiring in less than 18 months, it puts the club in a vulnerable position in the summer if they can’t agree terms, so it’s something that they will look to close before the end of the season you would imagine.

Ultimately, Yates wants to stay at Forest and the club want to keep the player, so you would expect a new deal to be sorted.

