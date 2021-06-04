Ryan Yates and Joe Lolley react to emerging Nottingham Forest club reveal

Nottingham Forest are preparing for a big summer under Chris Hughton after a disappointing Championship campaign.

The Reds finished 17th in the Championship in 2020/21, with a host of changes last summer failing to pay off after missing out on the play-offs in 2019/20.

With seven players released at the end of their contracts and five loan players returning to their parent clubs, it promises to be another summer of transition for the Reds.

Chris Hughton, though, will be keen to get his own squad in place and bring in his own players this summer, in what is shaping up to be an important summer for the club.

Planning for next season is already underway, and the club have this morning released their new home shirt for the 2021/22 campaign.

The new strip has gone down well with a lot of Forest fans, with Ryan Yates, Alex Mighten, Joe Lolley, Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna among those to model it.

Yates and Lolley are clearly fans of it, too, with the midfielders taking to Instagram and posting love-eyes and fire emojis with a picture of the new kit.

The Verdict

The new Forest shirt is very nice. It has a retro feel to it and looks very smart.

Forest fans will be hoping that this is the kit which brings the good times to the City Ground, after what was a disappointing campaign last time out.

In Hughton, they have a manager who knows how to win promotion from this division, and they need to trust him in the transfer window this summer,