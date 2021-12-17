Ryan Woods starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Blackburn on Saturday

Birmingham City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday when they head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Blues were seemingly on course to secure victory in their showdown with Cardiff City last weekend as they took a two-goal lead in this particular fixture.

However, the Bluebirds produced a comeback in the second-half as efforts from Kieffer Moore and Mark McGuinness sealed a point for Steve Morison’s side.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer will be able to call upon the services of Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner tomorrow as both players have now served their suspensions whilst Maxime Colin is also expected to be included in the match-day squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how the Blues could line up against Blackburn…

Having utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, Bowyer is likely to stick with this particular set-up for Saturday’s fixture.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic will be aiming to claim his 11th clean-sheet of the 2021/22 campaign at Ewood Park.

George Friend, Marc Roberts and Dion Sanderson will feature in the centre-back roles and will be tasked with keeping the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Reda Khadra quiet.

Kristian Pedersen and Jordan Graham are expected to feature in the wing-back positions whilst Ivan Sunjic could be partnered in the heart of midfield by Woods.

Although Jordan James has illustrated some encouraging signs during the six appearances that he has made this season, Bowyer may opt to lean on Woods’ experience at this level in tomorrow’s showdown with Blackburn.

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

Woods has made 230 appearances in the Championship during his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level.

By producing an eye-catching performance against Tony Mowbray’s side, the 28-year-old could potentially retain his place in Birmingham’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

Riley McGree is expected to feature in a more advanced central role behind strikers Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney.

Having netted his fourth goal of the season in the club’s recent clash with Cardiff, Deeney may fancy his chances of adding to this particular tally this weekend.