Ryan Woods makes Birmingham City admission after Hull City switch

Midfielder Ryan Woods has admitted it was difficult to make the decision to leave Birmingham City for Championship rivals Hull City during the summer transfer window.

Woods only joined Birmingham last summer, joining from Stoke City, after 18 months on loan with another Championship side in the form of Millwall.

The midfielder made 33 appearances in all competitions during his time with the Blues, as they finished 20th in the Championship last season.

However, Woods was again on the move last month, signing for Hull for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract at the MKM Stadium.

Now it seems as though the decision to switch Championship clubs again over the course of the summer, is not one that Woods took lightly.

Asked whether it was a tough decision to leave Birmingham for Hull, Woods told Hull Live: “Yes, it was. I was playing there, I was enjoying working with the gaffer [John Eustace], he’s a real good gaffer in my opinion, but it is what it is, it’s football.

“When Hull came in, I saw the project and thought it was really exciting. They play my style of football which will only help and suit me a little bit better, and that was the decision made, really.”

Since making the move to Hull, Woods has already made three league appearances for the Tigers, who currently sit 11th in the Championship table.

The Verdict

You can understand why it may have been difficult for Woods to make the decision to join Hull.

The midfielder has certainly had his fair share of clubs in the past few seasons, so the prospect of remaining in one place with a bit more stability at Birmingham may have been appealing.

However, Hull have certainly shown plenty of ambition with their signings this summer, meaning that will no doubt have been something that a player such as Woods may have wanted to be part of.

Indeed, by contrast, there does seem to be some ongoing uncertainty around Birmingham and their potential takeover situation. Combined with the somewhat frustrating transfer window for the Blues, and it seems Woods may have taken a sensible decision for his career with this move.